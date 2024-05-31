Police Make Drug Bust

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of almost $20,000 in illegal drugs.

On May 28, 2024, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit obtained a search warrant for a West Windsor residence where narcotics trafficking was suspected to occur. Shortly before 5:00pm, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), officers entered the residence to execute the warrant.

Following officers’ entry, a 39-year-old man fled through the back door and was quickly taken into custody. Incident to the arrest, officers seized 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46.8 grams of fentanyl, 15.1 grams of cocaine, and $780 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized was $19,210.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the residence and vehicle with assistance from the K9 Unit. The search returned no further drugs, but a query of the VIN revealed the vehicle to be stolen.

The 39-year old has been charged with: