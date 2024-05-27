Alleged Stabbing Suspect Arrested
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 27th, 2024, 4:20pm
Windsor Police arrested a suspect in a downtown Windsor Park stabbing.
Police say that shortly after 11:30pm Saturday, a verbal dispute occurred between the victim and an unknown male at a park in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue. The individual then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.
The 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Muhibullah Ansari, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
