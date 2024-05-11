70-Year-Old Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Windsor Police has arrested a 70-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say that earlier this month, the Amherstburg Detachment launched an investigation after receiving a complaint of a historical sexual assault. Through investigation, officers learned that a 12-year-old victim had been assaulted by an adult male relative over four years.

As a result of the investigation, a 70-year-old man was arrested in Amherstburg on May 9th, 2024.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect, whose name can’t be released to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with the following three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, two counts of incest, and one count each of assault and extortion.