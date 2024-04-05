Windsor Police Seeking Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for robbery.

The pictured suspect is wanted for an incident that occurred in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East at approximately 6:30am Friday morning.

One victim sustained serious injuries as a result.

If you can identify the suspect or share further information, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.