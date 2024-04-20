OPP Warn Of Unregistered Online Casinos

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to use caution when choosing to access online casino gaming sites found through social media advertisements.

On April 11th, 2024, the OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau was notified of a suspected fraudulent gaming advertisement depicting an online gaming platform hosted by Casino RAMA. When clicked, the fraudulent advertisement redirects the user to a false application download page. This webpage is associated to WinSpirit Casino which is an unregistered gaming website. Casino RAMA is not associated with WinSpirit Casino or any other unregistered online casinos.

In Ontario, regulated gaming sites are held to high standards of game integrity, data security and player protections. Ontario residents who choose to gamble online are being reminded to be aware of such advertisements and to always ensure the gaming site they are playing on is registered with the AGCO. A full list of Ontario’s regulated casino and internet gaming sites can be found on the OLG and iGaming Ontario websites.