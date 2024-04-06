Four Suspects Charged Following Assault With A Weapon Downtown

The Windsor Police Service has arrested four suspects following an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning.

Police say that just after 2:20 am, patrol officers came across a disturbance outside a bar in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. At the scene, the officers located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a group of five men striking the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.

Officers arrested four suspects at the scene, and each has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A fifth male suspect is outstanding. He is described as a light-skinned male with a large afro. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.