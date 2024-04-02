Four Impaired Drivers Arrested Over The Easter Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 2nd, 2024, 10:00am
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested four drivers over the Easter weekend with alcohol related driving offences.
On March 30th, 2024, at approximately 2:25am, officers on patrol observed a vehicle failing to stop for a stop sign on Albert Street in the Municipality of Leamington.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. After speaking with the driver, it was suspected the driver had consumed alcohol, a demand to complete roadside approved screening device test was made. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 34-year-old driver is facing several charges.
Around the same time in Essex, officers on patrol observed a vehicle travelling in excess of 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3.
The investigating officer conducted a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 36 years-of-age, of Kingsville is facing several charges.
On March 31st, 2024, at approximately 12:38am, officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.
The investigating officer conducted a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 59-year-old driver of Windsor was changed.
The a around 2:00am the same night officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.
The investigating officer followed the vehicle to a residence, where the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to evade the officer before being arrested. The 26-year-old driver has been charged.