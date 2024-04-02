Four Impaired Drivers Arrested Over The Easter Weekend

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested four drivers over the Easter weekend with alcohol related driving offences.

On March 30th, 2024, at approximately 2:25am, officers on patrol observed a vehicle failing to stop for a stop sign on Albert Street in the Municipality of Leamington.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. After speaking with the driver, it was suspected the driver had consumed alcohol, a demand to complete roadside approved screening device test was made. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 34-year-old driver is facing several charges.

Around the same time in Essex, officers on patrol observed a vehicle travelling in excess of 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3.

The investigating officer conducted a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 36 years-of-age, of Kingsville is facing several charges.

On March 31st, 2024, at approximately 12:38am, officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

The investigating officer conducted a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest, and taken into custody. The 59-year-old driver of Windsor was changed.

The a around 2:00am the same night officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.

The investigating officer followed the vehicle to a residence, where the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to evade the officer before being arrested. The 26-year-old driver has been charged.