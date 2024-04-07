Arrests Made After Break-And-Enter At Elementary School

Windsor Police arrested three suspects after stopping a break-and-enter in progress at an east-end elementary school.

Police say that shortly before midnight on April 6th, 2024, officers were alerted to a break-in at a school in the 8400 block of Cedarview Street.

Officers spotted three individuals dressed in black clothing inside the building and set up a perimeter around the property. When the suspects noticed the officers, they attempted to flee but were arrested after a foot pursuit.

During a subsequent search of the school, officers found property damaged and vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti.

A 21-year-old and two 16-year-old males have each been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit mischief.