Windsor Police Take Four Impaired Drivers Off The Streets

Windsor Police charged four people with impaired driving in separate incidents over 12 hours.

Shortly after 7:30pm on March 8th, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Curry Avenue following a report of a motor vehicle collision . In speaking to the motorist, who had struck a parked car, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. The 24-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

Approximately four hours later, officers came across an individual who appeared to be asleep or unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Tecumseh Road East. The 27-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and given a breath test, which confirmed he was over the legal limit.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A third motorist was arrested shortly after 1:30am on March 9th. After receiving a report about a possible impaired driver, officers tracked down the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Kildare Road and Brant Street. Multiple empty and partially empty alcoholic beverages were found scattered inside the vehicle. A 20-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and failed a breath test at police headquarters.

Roughly six hours later, officers were called to a parking lot in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane after a person was found asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake and the vehicle still in drive. The 43-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters for further testing. He was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.