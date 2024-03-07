Windsor Man Murdered In Chatham-Kent

The suspicious death of a Windsor man in Erie Beach is now being treated as a homicide.

Police say at 12:42am on March 5th, 2024, they responded to a call involving a person requiring emergency services. It was reported the individual had sustained a gunshot wound while at a residence on Towanda Boulevard in Erie Beach.

Michael Allard, 40-year-old from Windsor, has been identified as the victim.

The Chatham Kent Police Service encourages anyone with information or surveillance video footage related to this ongoing investigation to contact Detective Cole Abbott at [email protected] or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).