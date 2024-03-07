CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
13 °C
55 °F		RainSat
7 °C
45 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Man Murdered In Chatham-Kent

Thursday March 7th, 2024, 2:32pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The suspicious death of a Windsor man in Erie Beach is now being treated as a homicide.

Police say at 12:42am on March 5th, 2024, they responded to a call involving a person requiring emergency services. It was reported the individual had sustained a gunshot wound while at a residence on Towanda Boulevard in Erie Beach.

Michael Allard, 40-year-old from Windsor, has been identified as the victim.

The Chatham Kent Police Service encourages anyone with information or surveillance video footage related to this ongoing investigation to contact Detective Cole Abbott at [email protected] or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Windsor Man Found Dead In Chatham-Kent

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message