Two Youths Arrested Following Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 18th, 2024, 11:26am
Windsor Police arrested two youths in connection to a robbery in east Windsor.
Police say that just before 4:00pm on March 15, 2024, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 5400 block of Coronation Avenue. Officers learned that the 22-year-old male victim met the suspects at an agreed location to purchase an item. The suspects allegedly brandished a weapon, unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s money, and then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
Officers located and arrested a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male in the 6000 block of Empress Street.
The youths, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with robbery.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message