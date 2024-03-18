Two Youths Arrested Following Robbery



Windsor Police arrested two youths in connection to a robbery in east Windsor.

Police say that just before 4:00pm on March 15, 2024, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 5400 block of Coronation Avenue. Officers learned that the 22-year-old male victim met the suspects at an agreed location to purchase an item. The suspects allegedly brandished a weapon, unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s money, and then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Officers located and arrested a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male in the 6000 block of Empress Street.

The youths, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with robbery.