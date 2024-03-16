Two More Youths Arrested In Connection To Assault At Mall Bus Stop

The Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing has arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm two more 14-year-old youths in connection to an assault that took place at a Devonshire Mall bus depot last weekend.

Police say that around 8:00 pm on March 9th, 2024, a 16-year-old boy who was waiting for the bus at Devonshire Mall was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers. The group punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 14-year-old youth had previously been arrested and charged.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have video or dashcam evidence to contact police.