Two More Youths Arrested In Connection To Assault At Mall Bus Stop
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 16th, 2024, 1:36pm
The Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing has arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm two more 14-year-old youths in connection to an assault that took place at a Devonshire Mall bus depot last weekend.
Police say that around 8:00 pm on March 9th, 2024, a 16-year-old boy who was waiting for the bus at Devonshire Mall was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers. The group punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Another 14-year-old youth had previously been arrested and charged.
Investigators encourage anyone who may have video or dashcam evidence to contact police.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message