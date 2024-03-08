Two Arrested After Police Seize Over $90,000 In Fentanyl

An investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of $91,775 in fentanyl and $4,555 in Canadian currency.

On March 7th, 2024, officers executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence in the 1700 block of Westminster Blvd. As a result, officers seized 367.1g of fentanyl, three digital scales, drug paraphernalia and packaging material, and $1,440 in Canadian currency.

Following the search, officers arrested the two suspects without incident at a rental property in the 4700 block of Pleasant Place. Incident to the arrest, officers seized $3,115 in Canadian currency from one of the suspects.

A 36-year-old and a 40-year-old have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.