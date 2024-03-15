Suspect Wanted In West-End Robbery

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery on the city’s west side.

Police say that around 2:30pm on March 12th, the suspect concealed several items and attempted to leave the store in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street.

When confronted by the loss prevention officer, the suspect threatened him with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The loss prevention officer was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 years old, 5’10”, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, dark-coloured jeans, grey Nike running shoes, and a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.