Suspect Wanted For Assault With A Weapon

Friday March 1st, 2024, 7:39pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted for assault with a weapon.

Police say that just before 3:00am on February 10th, 2024, the suspect approached a person who was delivering newspapers to a business in the 1200 block of Ouellete Avenue. The suspect threatened the individual with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’6,” with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore white jogging pants and a white Louis Vuitton sweater.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
