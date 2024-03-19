Suspect In Custody Following Break-And-Enter, Sexual Assault

Windsor Police has arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a reported break-and-enter and sexual assault.

Police say around 11:00pm on March 18th, 2024 a male had reportedly broken into the home in west Windsor and sexually assaulted a female occupant. The suspect then fled the residence.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the victim and suspect were known to each other, and there is no concern for public safety.

Officers located and arrested the suspect outside a residence in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue. The man, who can’t be named to protect the victim’s identity, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.