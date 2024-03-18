Suspect Arrested After String Of Commercial Break-Ins

Windsor Police have arrested a 53-year-old man following a string of break-ins at commercial businesses throughout the city.

The Windsor Police’s Target Base Unit launched an investigation into five commercial break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred between February 20th, 2024, and March 3rd, 2024. In all but one incident, the suspect smashed the window glass of the business to gain entry or attempt to gain entry.

In two incidents, the suspect stole over $11,000 from businesses in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East and 2500 Jefferson Boulevard. In three other incidents, entry was not gained but the businesses sustained damage during the attempt.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Following an extensive investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified the suspect and on March 15th, 2024, officers arrested him at a residence in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Lane.