Quick Police Response Foils Commercial Break-And-Enter In Progress

Thursday March 7th, 2024, 2:27pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A quick response from Windsor Police has led to the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect.

Police say that just after 2:00am Thursday morning they responded to a security alarm at a business in the 400 block of Kennedy Drive West. When officers arrived on scene, they spotted an individual attempting to flee the property.

The suspect, a 29-year-old male, was quickly taken into custody without incident. Several stolen items, including clothing and alcohol, were recovered.

He has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

