Police Seek Suspects After Stolen Vehicle Used In Attempted Break-In Then Set On Fire

Windsor Police are seeking two suspects after a stolen vehicle was used in an attempted commercial break-and-enter in east Windsor.

Police say that just before 3:30am on March 20th, 2024, officers responded to a security alarm at a business in the 1100 block of Lauzon Road. Officers learned that two suspects had attached chains to a black Dodge Ram and the business’s entrance in an attempt to pull the door off and gain entry. When the attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene east on Little River Blvd. from Lauzon Road.

Roughly 90 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive, where they learned that this was the same truck used in the attempted break-and-enter. The vehicle sustained substantial fire damage.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a balaclava, dark grey jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a balaclava, dark jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage, particularly between 2:30 and 4 a.m., for evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.