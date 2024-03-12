SunnyNow
Police Look To Identify Suspects In Outstanding Thefts

Tuesday March 12th, 2024, 10:24am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects pictured in this post.

Police say these individuals have been caught on camera stealing from various locations in Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

