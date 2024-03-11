Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Hit

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a vehicle collision in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Police say that just after 8:00am Monday, a vehicle travelling eastbound on McNorton struck a pedestrian.

The 87-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.