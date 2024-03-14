Pedestrian Struck On McNorton Street Passes Away

An 87-year-old pedestrian struck on McNorton Street earlier this week has passed away.

Police say that just after 8:00am Monday, a vehicle travelling eastbound on McNorton struck a pedestrian.

The 87-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.