One In Custody After Saturday Police Situation In Harrow

Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 10:41am

Crime & Police News
0
0

OPP have taken one person into custody Saturday morning in Harrow.

Police have released title information other than to expect an increased police presence.

Police said at no time was there a threat to the public.

