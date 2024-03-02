One In Custody After Saturday Police Situation In Harrow
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 10:41am
OPP have taken one person into custody Saturday morning in Harrow.
Police have released title information other than to expect an increased police presence.
Police said at no time was there a threat to the public.
