More Information Released After Leamington Home Invasion

OPP has released more information about a home invasion in Leamington.

Police say that at 5:46 pm on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, they responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West address.

They say that three individuals attended a residence and forcibly gained entry. Once inside, two occupants of the home were assaulted by the suspects. The three suspects then fled from the home into a 4 door pickup truck, white in colour.

Investigators have obtained a photo of one of the suspects and of a white Ram 1500 pickup truck believed to be involved in this incident. There is text on the side door that reads “Green Landscaping Plus.”

The suspects involved in this incident were described to police as:

Suspect one: Tall white male, green or yellow construction vest, dark boots, light brown hair, brown eyes

Suspect two: Tall white male, dark brown hair, medium build

Suspect three: Short white male, medium build

If anyone can identify the individual or has information about the vehicle, they are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.