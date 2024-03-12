SunnyNow
18 °C
65 °F
SunnyWed
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
9 °C
48 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Man Arrested For Arson And Attempted Murder In Chatham

Tuesday March 12th, 2024, 11:20am

Chatham-Kent
0
0

A 28-year-old has been charged following a fire in Chatham.

On March 10th, 2024, just after 8:00am, emergency crews responded to a fire on Park Street in Chatham.

It was discovered a tenant was still inside the building. The tenant was located and safely extricated from the building by the Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services. However, he was found unconscious with visible injuries unrelated to the fire. The man was immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention, where it was determined that the injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation into the incident was subsequently turned over to the Chatham-Kent Police Criminal Investigation Branch, which resulted in a male suspect being identified.

On March 11th, 2024, police located and arrested a 28-year-old Chatham man who was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with break and enter, attempted murder, and arson – disregard for human life.

Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Constable Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 80619 or [email protected]. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message