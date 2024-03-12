Man Arrested For Arson And Attempted Murder In Chatham

A 28-year-old has been charged following a fire in Chatham.

On March 10th, 2024, just after 8:00am, emergency crews responded to a fire on Park Street in Chatham.

It was discovered a tenant was still inside the building. The tenant was located and safely extricated from the building by the Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services. However, he was found unconscious with visible injuries unrelated to the fire. The man was immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention, where it was determined that the injuries were life-threatening.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation into the incident was subsequently turned over to the Chatham-Kent Police Criminal Investigation Branch, which resulted in a male suspect being identified.

On March 11th, 2024, police located and arrested a 28-year-old Chatham man who was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with break and enter, attempted murder, and arson – disregard for human life.

Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Constable Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 80619 or [email protected]. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).