LaSalle Police Investigating Break And Enter On Outram Avenue

LaSalle Police are investigating a break-in at a residence on Outram Avenue that occurred on Saturday, March 9th, between 5:00pm and 8:30pm.

Police say the suspect approached the residence’s front door holding a pizza box and rang the doorbell. When there was no answer at the door, they broke into the home and stole several valuable items, including cash and jewelry. The residents returned home a short time later, discovered the break-in, and contacted the police.

Police believe that more than two persons were involved after reviewing home security footage from the residence and nearby residences.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard and short brown hair. He is wearing a blue baseball hat with a logo on the left side, a face mask, white or blue medical gloves, a black jacket/hoodie with white drawstrings, a white T-shirt, black jogging pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.