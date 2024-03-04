ClearNow
Driver Charged After 401 Crash

Monday March 4th, 2024, 1:10pm

County News
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver after a single-vehicle collision on the 401.

On March 2nd, 2024, at approximately 12:30am, the transport truck left the roadway, nearly colliding with a sign on the eastbound Highway 401 near the 81-kilometre Marker.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck were not injured.

The eastbound Highway 401 was reduced to one lane temporarily in this section to allow for investigation and safe removal of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 43-year-old from St. Marys, was charged with careless driving.

 

