Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Blitz Results In Many Charges

A Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Blitz took place Monday on Highway 3 in Tecumseh, resulting in many charges.

The OPP, LaSalle Police Service and the Ministry of Transportation checked 26 vehicles, resulting in 45 charges. Twelve were placed out of service, and one of those had its plates removed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Operating a CMV with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone on the road. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe. Essex County OPP would also like to thank LaSalle Police and the MTO that participated in the inspection blitz and for their continued partnership in promoting road safety,” OPP said in a news release.