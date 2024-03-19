CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F		SunnyThu
2 °C
36 °F		SnowFri
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Blitz Results In Many Charges

Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 8:14am

County News
0
0

OPP photo

A Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Blitz took place Monday on Highway 3 in Tecumseh, resulting in many charges.

The OPP, LaSalle Police Service and the Ministry of Transportation checked 26 vehicles, resulting in 45 charges. Twelve were placed out of service, and one of those had its plates removed.

“Operating a CMV with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone on the road. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe. Essex County OPP would also like to thank LaSalle Police and the MTO that participated in the inspection blitz and for their continued partnership in promoting road safety,” OPP said in a news release.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message