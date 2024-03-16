Car Crashes Through The Bulk Barn
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 16th, 2024, 5:21pm
The front of the Bulk Barn on Walker Road suffered extensive damage after a car went through the front of Windows.
It happened around 10:00am Saturday.
Police have not released the cause or if there were any injuries.
