Assault Investigation In Harrow

Monday March 4th, 2024, 9:05am

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person has been charged following an investigation into an assault in Harrow.

Police say that just after 7:00am on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, two individuals engaged in a confrontation on a premises at an address on Queen Street.

One male sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

There was a heavy police presence in Harrow to locate the accused. At approximately 10:00am one individual was taken into custody without incident.

The 41-year-old Essex man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

 

