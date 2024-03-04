Assault Investigation In Harrow
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 4th, 2024, 9:05am
One person has been charged following an investigation into an assault in Harrow.
Police say that just after 7:00am on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, two individuals engaged in a confrontation on a premises at an address on Queen Street.
One male sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
There was a heavy police presence in Harrow to locate the accused. At approximately 10:00am one individual was taken into custody without incident.
The 41-year-old Essex man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
