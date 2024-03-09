Arrest Warrant Issued For Break-And-Enter Suspect

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 57-year-old man in connection to a string of commercial break-and-enters.

Police say that between July 20th, 2023 and February 27th, 2024, officers responded to break-ins at seven businesses in the 4000-7000 blocks of Tecumseh Road East.

In each incident, a male suspect broke into the property through a rear door or window and stole the cash register and other items.

Through investigation, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the suspect as Michael Scott Blythe. He is described as a white male, 5’7”, with a medium build and brownish-grey hair. He may be driving a 2008 beige Dodge Caravan.

Blythe is wanted on the following charges:

Break and enter to commit theft over $5,000

Six counts of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Anyone with information is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.