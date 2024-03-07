CloudyNow
UPDATED: Active Police Investigation In Leamington

Thursday March 7th, 2024, 4:03pm

Last updated: Thursday March 7th, 8:01pm

A police investigation in Leamington has warped up.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance call at an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street East Thursday afternoon.

Leamington OPP with the assistance of the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Crisis Negotiation Unit attended the scene.

There was no threat to public safety.

All officers have now cleared the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

