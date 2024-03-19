CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F		SunnyThu
2 °C
36 °F		SnowFri
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

UPDATED: Police Investigation In Jackson Park

Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 8:28am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Last updated: Tuesday March 19th, 5:44pm

Windsor Police spent much of Tuesday conducting an investigation at Jackson Park and the surrounding areas.

Police have not said what caused the investigation, which wrapped up just after 4:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message