Windsor Police Seeking Assault Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for assault.

Police say that on February 9th, 2024, the suspect visited a bar in the 1000 block of Erie Street East. After a brief commotion, he struck a male patron several times, knocking him to the floor and kicking him once he was down. He then struck a female patron in the face before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-40 years old, and 5’10”. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. He is wanted for two counts of assault.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.