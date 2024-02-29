Windsor Police Seek Theft Suspect

Windsor Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect wanted for theft.

Police say that on February 13th, 2024, the suspect entered a hardware store located in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and grabbed a Milwaukee Tire Inflation kit valued at $280.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.