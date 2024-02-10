CloudyNow
Wanted Waterloo Man Known To Frequent The Windsor Area

Saturday February 10th, 2024, 4:18pm

Crime & Police News
Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges who is known to frequent the Windsor area.

Police say that Christopher Lougheed, 44, from Kitchener, is currently wanted on the strength of five warrants for numerous offences, including:

  • Failure to comply with a release order (nine counts)
  • Operation while prohibited (two counts)
  • Theft over $5,000 (four counts)
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Flight from police
  • Careless driving

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

