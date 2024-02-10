Wanted Waterloo Man Known To Frequent The Windsor Area

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges who is known to frequent the Windsor area.

Police say that Christopher Lougheed, 44, from Kitchener, is currently wanted on the strength of five warrants for numerous offences, including:

Failure to comply with a release order (nine counts)

Operation while prohibited (two counts)

Theft over $5,000 (four counts)

Theft under $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Flight from police

Careless driving

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

