VIDEO: Truck Smashes Into Tecumseh Mall

Windsor Police continue to seek information after a truck was used to smash the way into Tecumseh Mall.

Police say it happened just before 4:00am on January 23rd, 2024. After the suspects gained access into the mall, they took a substantial amount of merchandise from a jewelry store.

The suspect vehicle was later discovered on fire in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.