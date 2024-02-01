CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F		Mainly SunnySat
5 °C
41 °F		SunnySun
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

VIDEO: Truck Smashes Into Tecumseh Mall

Thursday February 1st, 2024, 3:08pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police continue to seek information after a truck was used to smash the way into Tecumseh Mall.

Police say it happened just before 4:00am on January 23rd, 2024. After the suspects gained access into the mall, they took a substantial amount of merchandise from a jewelry store.

The suspect vehicle was later discovered on fire in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message