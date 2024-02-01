CloudyNow
Two Suspects Wanted In West Windsor Robbery Near UWindsor

Thursday February 1st, 2024, 4:33pm

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men wanted for a robbery in West Windsor.

Police say that just after 9:00pm on January 31st, 2024 two suspects entered a store in the 2100 block of University Avenue West.

One of the suspects distracted the store clerk while the other jumped over the counter and stole various vape items. The second suspect also jumped over the counter, broke a glass shelf, stole items, and pushed the clerk before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black face mask, black jacket, dark grey sweater with hood, black jeans, and white and red shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black face mask, black balaclava, blue jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

If you can identify any of the suspects, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at online at www.catchcrooks.com.

