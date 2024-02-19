NEWS >
Impaired Driver Charged After Causing A Gas Leak

Monday February 19th, 2024, 5:31pm

Last updated: Monday February 19th, 7:50pm

Windsor Police arrested a driver Monday evening for impaired driving following a rollover vehicle crash in the 4800 block of County Road 17.

They say that the motorist had attempted to pass multiple vehicles, lost control, and hit a gas metre, causing a natural gas leak.

The motorist and three underage passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 17 was closed between Baseline Road and North Talbot Road while police investigated the collision. Additionally, a residence was evacuated as Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to contain the gas leak.

The motorist, a 29-year-old male, will be charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

