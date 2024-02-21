Three Charged After Man Found Beaten And Unconscious

The Windsor Police Service has charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious.

Police say that on February 17th, 2024, officers responded to the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after receiving information that an unidentified male had been admitted unconscious and with serious injuries. Officers learned the victim had been located unresponsive in a ditch in the 600 block of E.C. Row Avenue West.

Police have since identified the victim, who remains in the hospital.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit determined the victim had been assaulted with a blunt weapon inside a residence in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue. His unconscious body was then transported to a nearby area and left in the ditch, where he was found by a passerby.

On February 20th, 2024, shortly after 12:00pm members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested two suspects outside a residence in the 1300 block of McEwan Avenue. A third suspect was taken into custody at the same location roughly one hour later.

A 46-year-old is charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement; a 60-year-old is charged with break and enter and committing aggravated assault and a 23-year-old is charged with break and enter and commit aggravated assault, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators urge residents on Northwood Street, between Lajeunesse High School and Dominion Blvd., as well as on Totten Street, around McKay Avenue and Dominion Blvd., to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.