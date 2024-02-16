Teen Charged In Downtown Robbery



Windsor Police has charged a 15-year-old male following a robbery downtown.

Police say that just after 10:00pm on February 11th, 2024, they responded to a report of a robbery in the 800 block of University Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that the victim, another 15-year-old boy, was riding on his bicycle in the 400 block of Marentette Avenue when two suspects threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, investigators identified one of the suspects as a 15-year-old male. On February 15th, 2024, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the youth at his home in east Windsor.

The suspect, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise with intent.