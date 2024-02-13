Teen Charged Following Shooting
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 13th, 2024, 1:23pm
A 17-year-old male is facing firearm-related charges following a shooting incident.
Police say that just before 4:30am Thursday morning, officers responded to the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus after receiving information that an underaged male had arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
The male claimed to have been shot by a person in a passing vehicle. However, further police investigation revealed the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.
As a result, the 17-year-old male will be charged with firearm-related offences and public mischief. His name can’t be released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
A second individual will also be charged with public mischief.
The firearm used during the incident remains outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com