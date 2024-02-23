Suspect Sought In Attempted Fraud

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud.

Police say that the male suspect entered a bank the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East and attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque. When an employee noticed the cheque had been altered, the suspect quickly fled.

If you can identify this suspect, call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.