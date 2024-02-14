Suspect Charged With Defrauding Charity Of Over $362,000

The Windsor Police Service has charged an 81-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a local charity out of over $362,000.

Police say they launched an investigation in August 2023 after receiving a report that a one-time board member had stolen a large amount of money from the not-for-profit organization.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that a total of $362,739 intended for the charity was instead deposited into the suspect’s personal bank accounts. Investigators determined that the fraud occurred over 12 years, from September 2011 until June 2023.

On February 13th, 2024, officers located and arrested Sushil Kumar Jain in the 3200 block of Everts Avenue. He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.