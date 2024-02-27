Suspect Arrested After String Of Residential Break-And-Enters

Windsor Police have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-and-enters.

Since January 2023, there have been at least 12 confirmed break-ins or attempted break-ins at residential homes in Windsor and Amherstburg. In several cases, the suspect used a ladder to gain entry through a second-floor window or patio door. Once inside, the suspect stole money, jewelry, and other valuables.

Through a comprehensive investigation, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the suspect. On February 25, 2024, officers located and arrested him in the 3400 block of Erskine Street.

He is charged with the following:

Break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 9)

Break and enter a place and steal a firearm

Possession of break-in instruments

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

Attempt to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are anticipated. Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies who have experienced similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.