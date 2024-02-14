Partly CloudyNow
Speeding Transport Truck Driver Charged And Truck Towed

Wednesday February 14th, 2024, 3:01pm

LaSalle
A transport driver had his truck towed after police stopped him for stunt driving.

LaSalle Police say that an Officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the 9400 block of Malden Road Tuesday afternoon just after 4:00pm. The transport truck and trailer were clocked on radar, travelling at 94 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver, a 37-year-old male from Windsor, was issued a summons to appear in court for the charge of Stunt Driving – Speeding more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The tractor portion of the vehicle was seized, towed, and impounded for 14 days, and his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days. The trailer portion of the vehicle was removed by another transport from the company.

