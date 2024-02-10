South Woodslee Man Charged With Fishing Over The Limit

A South Woodslee man pleaded guilty to catching an over-limit of walleye and fishing with two extra fishing lines.

The court heard that on July 16th, 2023, conservation officers were conducting a marine patrol on Lake Erie in the Leamington area and stopped the man in his boat fishing for walleye with four fishing lines.

The limit for fishing lines allowed when fishing from a boat on Lake Erie is two per person. The officers inspected the boat and located 14 walleye in the boat’s live well – eight walleye over his sport fishing licence quota of six fish.

He was fined $1,700, and 14 seized walleye were forfeited to the Crown. The seized walleye were donated to a member of the public.