Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 1:42pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery in West Windsor.

Police say that around 9:00am on February 13th, the suspect entered a pharmacy in the 1600 block of Wyandotte Street West, stole several items, and pushed a female employee who attempted to confront him.

The suspect subsequently fled on a bicycle southbound towards Campbell Avenue.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, 5’9”, 160lbs, with short grey hair and facial stubble. At the time of the incident, he wore brown pants, white shoes, a grey baseball hat, and a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

