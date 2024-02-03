Police Lookign For Suspect In Tecumseh Emergency Scams Investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police continues to investigate reports about the emergency scam targeting unsuspecting victims for thousands of dollars.

Police say that on January 25th, 2024, the OPP Tecumseh Detachment investigated a fraud at an address on 12th Concession. It was determined that the victim engaged in communication with someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and requested funds to assist their family member who was reported to be in jail. As a result, the victim handed over money amounting to over $13,000.

A second victim contacted Tecumseh OPP on January 31st, 2024, about a report of fraud on Wildberry Crescent. Investigators believe the victim engaged in communication with the same individuals from the occurrence from January 25, 2024, this time resulting in a loss of $8,000.

During both investigations, it appears the same individual attended the residences to collect the funds. The individual has been captured on security camera.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the individual pictured in the photo, to contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.