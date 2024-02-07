Police Investigating Theft From Town Of Essex Property
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 7th, 2024, 2:26pm
Essex Detachment Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of theft from a Town of Essex property located at 60 Fairview Avenue West.
Police say that employees from the Town of Essex have discovered that on December 20th, 2023, at approximately 10:30am, a large stainless steel soccer ball and basketball were stolen. These items were part of the Essex Splash Pad and had been removed and stored at the above-noted address to be repaired.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance; however, they were unable to determine any suspects.
If you have any information on the stolen items, as they are quite unique, contact Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.