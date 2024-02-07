Police Investigating Theft From Town Of Essex Property

Essex Detachment Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of theft from a Town of Essex property located at 60 Fairview Avenue West.

Police say that employees from the Town of Essex have discovered that on December 20th, 2023, at approximately 10:30am, a large stainless steel soccer ball and basketball were stolen. These items were part of the Essex Splash Pad and had been removed and stored at the above-noted address to be repaired.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance; however, they were unable to determine any suspects.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you have any information on the stolen items, as they are quite unique, contact Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.